Tbilisi Pride Week Kicks off With Support From International Partners

On July 2, the first event of Tbilisi Pride Week was opened by Dunja Mijatovic, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe, in a show of support for the Georgia’s LGBTQ+ community. International partners took to Twitter to welcome the launch of the Week.
Commissioner Mijatovic took to Twitter to express her solidarity with Tbilisi Pride, emphasizing the importance of being vocal for the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals, including their freedom of assembly.
The Ambassador of the Netherlands to Georgia, Maaike van Koldam, congratulated Tbilisi Pride on the opening of the Pride Week and thanked the Georgian Ministry of Interior for providing security for the event.
Nick Beresford, the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Georgia, praised Tbilisi Pride for “a wonderful start to Pride Week”. Beresford also thanked the Ministry of Interior for a “great job on policing”.
Sheraz Gasri, the Ambassador of France to Georgia, joined the voices of support, highlighting the powerful testimonies of courageous LGBTQ+ persons and thanked the Ministry of Interior.
Marko Soldic, the Norwegian Chargé d’Affaires a.i. to Georgia and Armenia, thanked Tbilisi Pride for organizing “a wonderful event” and thanked the Ministry of Interior “for ensuring it could happen in a safe way”.
