Tbilisi Pride Week Kicks off With Support From International Partners

On July 2, the first event of Tbilisi Pride Week was opened by Dunja Mijatovic, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe, in a show of support for the Georgia’s LGBTQ+ community. International partners took to Twitter to welcome the launch of the Week.

Commissioner Mijatovic took to Twitter to express her solidarity with Tbilisi Pride, emphasizing the importance of being vocal for the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals, including their freedom of assembly.

In #Tbilissi #Georgia today, I'm standing with @TbilisiPride. In challenging times, we must continue to be vocal until #LGBTI people can fully enjoy their #HumanRights, incl. freedom of assembly. #TbilissiPride pic.twitter.com/VBiaTga8hW — Commissioner for Human Rights (@CommissionerHR) July 2, 2023

The Ambassador of the Netherlands to Georgia, Maaike van Koldam, congratulated Tbilisi Pride on the opening of the Pride Week and thanked the Georgian Ministry of Interior for providing security for the event.

Nick Beresford, the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Georgia, praised Tbilisi Pride for “a wonderful start to Pride Week”. Beresford also thanked the Ministry of Interior for a “great job on policing”.

Thank you @TbilisiPride for a wonderful start to Pride week. And also to @MIAofGeorgia for great job on policing. #HumanRights for all 🇬🇪🏳️‍🌈🇺🇳 pic.twitter.com/DgYoprwCuv — Nick Beresford (@NickBeresford2) July 2, 2023

Sheraz Gasri, the Ambassador of France to Georgia, joined the voices of support, highlighting the powerful testimonies of courageous LGBTQ+ persons and thanked the Ministry of Interior.

Happy @TbilisiPride, honored to celebrate human rights for all in 🇬🇪listen to powerful testimonies by courageous 🇬🇪LGBT+persons and feel safe thanks to @MIAofGeorgia #Pride2023 pic.twitter.com/BW9ZqK0DcI — Sheraz Gasri 🇫🇷🇬🇪 (@Sherzag) July 2, 2023

Marko Soldic, the Norwegian Chargé d’Affaires a.i. to Georgia and Armenia, thanked Tbilisi Pride for organizing “a wonderful event” and thanked the Ministry of Interior “for ensuring it could happen in a safe way”.

Today marked the opening of Tbilisi Pride Week. 🙏 @TbilisiPride, for a wonderful event! 🙏 @MIAofGeorgia for ensuring it could happen in a safe way. 🇳🇴 is thrilled to celebrate love, freedom and equality with our 🇬🇪 and international friends. Happy Pride!🏳️‍🌈 #LoveIsLove — Marko Soldic (@NorwayAmbGeoArm) July 2, 2023

