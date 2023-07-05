“Georgia Above All” Movement Founder: “LGBT Pride Will Never Be Held in Georgia”

Vato Shakarishvili, formerly one of the active members of the ruling Georgian Dream’s youth wing and founder of the “Conservative movement – Georgia Above All,” announced that “LGBT Pride will never be held in Georgia.”

Shakarishvili noted that the “society will take a strong and clear position” in regard to event in the framework of the Pride Week, which is to be held on July 8 near Lake Lisi, adding: “We will do everything to prevent, in a peaceful manner, this unrestrained Sodom and Gomorrah attempt near Lake Lisi… We will not allow such a large-scale so-called Pride Festival to be held in front of our children and society.”

According to him he has received information about the owner of the land where the festival is being held, which he says is the Tbilisi Hippodrome Service company. He said communicated with some of the owners, who had no information about the Pride Week taking place there.

According to Shakarishvili, if the landowners don’t prevent the festival from taking place on their land, “a large part of the community will gather there and do everything in a peaceful way so that the precedent of holding an LGBT festival in a public space never happens.

Notably, last month’s Shakarishvili was present among the attackers of a youth summer camp of the Liberal Education Academy held in Borjomi.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)