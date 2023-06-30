FM Darchiashvili Welcomes CoE Secretary General in Georgia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Ilia Darchiashvili, met the Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE), Marija Pejčinović Burić, who is visiting Georgia.

During the joint press conference, FM Darchiashvili emphasized the vital role of the CoE support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity In the peaceful resolution of the Russia-Georgia conflict.

According to MFA, sides emphasized the significance of the Council’s instruments and mechanisms in achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Georgia and confidence building between the communities split apart by the conflict. They specifically highlighted the Secretary General’s biannual consolidated reports on the “Conflict in Georgia,” which provide detailed accounts of the situation in the occupied regions of the country.

According to MFA, parties discussed the successful implementation of projects under the Council of Europe Action Plan for Georgia 2020-2023. These projects were recognized for strengthening values such as human rights, the rule of law, and democracy in Georgia. Minister Darchiashvili expressed gratitude to Marija Burić for her support in Georgia’s democratic reform process and expressed readiness for future collaboration.

