Inal Ardzinba Visits Turkey

On June 22, Inal Ardzinba, the top diplomat of the occupied region of Abkhazia, commenced his visit to the Republic of Turkey, according to the “foreign ministry” of Abkhazia.

During the visit, Ardzinba emphasized the significance of enhancing collaboration with fellow Abkhazians in Turkey, expanding Abkhazia’s international contacts with the involvement of Russian counterparts, and intensifying information dissemination efforts.

In Istanbul, Inal Ardzinba met Doğu Perincek, the Chairman of the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), a tiny radical-left outlet with a strong pro-Russia, pro-China, and anti-American stance. Perincek expressed support for Turkey recognizing de facto Abkhazia’s sovereignty. Perincek assured Ardzinba that they would achieve this goal in the near future through joint efforts and highlighted the significance of fostering dialogue with Northern Cyprus.

Furthermore, Perincek emphasized that “90% of Turkish citizens support the foreign policy of the Russian Federation.” Ardzinba echoed his host that Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine is a “step towards establishing a new and more equitable international relations system.”

On June 27, Ardzinba met Alexei Yerkhov, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Turkey.

Ardzinba also paid laid a wreath at the grave of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder and first president of the Republic of Turkey.

