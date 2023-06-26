Parliament Registers Political Group of MPs Rostom and Nato Chkheidze

In the June 26 session of the Parliament Bureau, the political group “Freedom” was officially registered. The newly formed group comprises two members, Rostom Chkheidze and Nato Chkheidze.

Nato Chkheidze and Rostom Chkheidze were previously affiliated with the United National Movement (UNM) faction. They broke the ranks with the party and voted for the non-judge members of the Supreme Council of Justice.

Previously, on June 23, the Procedural Issues and Rules Committee endorsed forming the political group “Freedom,” which also came into existence after the split within UNM.

The registration of the two-member political party became possible following the Parliament’s approval of an amendment initiated by Roman Gotsiridze and Khatia Dekanoize on May 31. According to the amendment, MPs elected through nominating a particular political party or electoral bloc will have the right to form a political group if they have left the respective party or bloc. This right applies to MPs elected by the same party or bloc who have already formed a faction before the recognition of the authority of the Parliament elected in the 2024 elections.