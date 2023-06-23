European Council President Welcomes Decision to Pardon Gvaramia

On June 22, European Council President Charles Michel issued a statement in response to Georgia’s President’s announcement on pardoning Nika Gvaramia. Michel commended the decision and emphasized that the President’s decision is regarded “as an essential step towards depolarisation in Georgia”.

Charles Michel also recalled the Prime Minister Garibashvili’s confirmation that Georgia will not pursue the adoption of the “foreign agents” law. He also took note of the Georgian Parliament’s decision not to adopt the law on de-oligarchisation in its third reading, describing it as a “positive step”. The statement stressed the need for a systematic approach to the de-oligarchization law in line with the recommendations of the Venice Commission.

Michel highlighted that the European Council’s decision to offer Georgia the European perspective in the previous year generates a favorable momentum for reform and progress on its path towards Europe. He further emphasized that Georgia’s future lies within the European Union.

