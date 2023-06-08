Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to Civil.ge on June 8 that another Georgian fighter, Zurab Mushukia was killed while fighting in Ukraine.

The Ministry noted that the Georgian Embassy in Ukraine has been informed and is taking the necessary steps to repatriate the body to Georgia.

According to media reports, the Georgian fighter was killed near Bakhmut.

This latest casualty brings to 35 the unofficial death toll of Georgian citizens killed while fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

