One More Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to Civil.ge on April 26 that another Georgian fighter, Zurab Odishvili was killed while fighting in Ukraine.

The news emerged after Lado Gamsakhurdia, the commander of the Caucasian Legion, a subdivision of volunteers fighting in Ukraine, posted about Odishvili’s death on Facebook. However, he did not give any details about where he was killed.

This latest casualty brings to 32 the unofficial death toll of Georgian citizens killed while fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

