Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to Civil.ge on May 31 that another Georgian fighter was killed while fighting in Ukraine.

The Ministry noted that the Georgian Embassy in Ukraine has been informed and is taking the necessary steps to repatriate the body to Georgia.

This latest casualty brings to 34 the unofficial death toll of Georgian citizens killed while fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

