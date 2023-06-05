TI Georgia: Parliament Becomes Even More Closed and Opaque for Critical Media

Transparency International Georgia (TIG), a local watchdog, said in an analysis released on June 5 that the Parliament of Georgia has become an even more closed and opaque institution for representatives of the critical media and that systematic interference in journalistic activities was further intensified by the revised accreditation regulations adopted in 2023, which “introduced punitive mechanisms against critical media representatives, worsened access to information and, consequently, the quality of informing the public.”

The organization said that from the very beginning the revised regulations, which were adopted without prior discussion, “led to speculation that the ruling team would use the new rules to restrict critical media.” Stressing that the Parliament has not provided any information on the current situation of media representatives in the legislature after the adoption of the new accreditation rules, TI Georgia notes, based on publicly available information, that “11 critical media representatives have had their accreditation suspended since the accreditation rule was enacted.“

TI Georgia also noted that the practice established in Georgia in recent months shows that “the regulation is a punitive mechanism for critical journalists and prevents transparency of Parliament’s activities and citizens’ access to information.” “As a result of the new rule, we have an even less accountable legislature, with fewer critical questions being asked.”

The organization also emphasizes that against the background that the non-disclosure of public information has reached a critical limit, and the representatives of the ruling party reject traditional forms of cooperation with critical media, the “only forced choice” for journalists to communicate with the government and obtain information is “the practice of chasing them in the corridors.” “This form can lead to the discrediting and downgrading of the media and, at the same time, create an additional pretext to limit the work of a journalist in the legislature under the new rule.”

TI Georgia said that “the established practice of the new accreditation rule carries the risk of increasing self-censorship in the media and will have a chilling effect.” “Maintaining this trend will further deepen polarization, impede the free flow of critical information, and restrict freedom of speech and expression.”

The organization emphasized that with EU candidate status pending, it is crucial that the Parliament “ensures greater openness, immediately changes the new accreditation rule for journalists and the established vicious practice of harassing critical media.”

