Parliament Elaborated Rules of Conduct for Media in Legislature

Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said at a session of the parliamentary bureau on February 6 that taking into account the best experience of parliaments in different countries, the rules of accreditation and conduct for journalists in the Parliament have been elaborated.

Papuashvili clarified that in order to ensure a working environment for the Parliament and its guests, journalists should observe the following rules:

Not to disrupt parliamentary proceedings.

Not to take photographs of a MP’s or staff member’s place of work without prior permission.

Stop an interview if an MP, staff member or guest objects.

Not to photograph the documents, the screen of a telephone or any other electronic device belonging to an MP, a staff member or a guest in such a way that information or images on them can be seen.

Not to treat anyone in the Parliament in a rude, sexist or discriminatory manner.

Comply with the instructions of security staff and marshals.

Wear accreditation in a conspicuous place and not pass it on to another person.

Shalva Papuashvili stressed that the movement of journalists would not be restricted, nor would they be given a special place to make comments.

As for accreditation, it will be given to journalists covering parliamentary activities, while the number of accreditations will depend on the type of media outlet. In particular, each public and national broadcaster will be able to accredit seven groups to Parliament; other TV channels – three groups each; online media – four representatives each; radio, newspapers and magazines – two representatives each.

A specific journalist or media outlet, including a foreign one, that is not accredited and needs to visit the Parliament to prepare a story, will receive a one-day accreditation. Media organizations will have to apply for accreditation to the Parliament from 20 February. The new rules for journalists will come into force on 1 March.

