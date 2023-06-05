Georgian PM, Defense Minister Meet with Hungarian Defense Minister

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze met with Hungarian Defense Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky on June 5 to discuss the issues of strategic partnership and prospects for future relations between the two countries.
According to the Government Administration, the parties focused on defense cooperation and Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration.
The Government Administration emphasized that the meeting addressed Hungary’s strong support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and its support for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.
Also Read:
- 26/04/2023 – PM Garibashvili Slated to Push Anti-LGBT Message at Ultra-Conservative Meeting in Hungary
- 17/12/2022 – Georgia, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Romania Sign Agreement on Black Sea Electricity Cable
- 27/10/2022 – – Prime Minister visits Hungary
- 29/07/2022 – Foreign Minister Visits Hungary
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)