Georgian PM, Defense Minister Meet with Hungarian Defense Minister

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze met with Hungarian Defense Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky on June 5 to discuss the issues of strategic partnership and prospects for future relations between the two countries.

According to the Government Administration, the parties focused on defense cooperation and Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

The Government Administration emphasized that the meeting addressed Hungary’s strong support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and its support for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)