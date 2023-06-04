Chechen Businessman Cortege Spotted in Georgia

Social media has been abuzz with reports on sightings of a convoy of uniform black G-class Mercedes (Gelendvagen) cars with Russian registration plates in the capital Tbilisi, the seaside town of Batumi, and some other locations in Georgia. At least one vehicle bearing the same registration plates has been spotted in a video uploaded to the Instagram page of a Chechen businessman, Aslanbek Akhmetkhanov.

The speculation is rife, that Akhmetkhanov is closely tied to the Chechen warlord and leader, Ramzan Kadyrov.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service made no comment yet.

What are the Citizens Protesting against?

Georgian citizens are voicing their concerns on social media, highlighting the involvement of Kadyrov’s inner circle in criminal activities and stressing significant national security considerations. Some citizens are particularly concerned about the government’s lack of information about who is allowed into the country, others suspect that these persons are being allowed into the country knowingly. As one social media user noted, “Allowing these criminals to enter Georgia means unprotected borders, a non-existent state security service, and a government that is an enemy.” “30 years of walking towards Europe, to become a parking lot for Russian cars” noted another.

What is known about Akhmetkhanov?

Akhmetkhanov, who is known to have owned an oil company and a construction business, was publicly humiliated by Kadyrov in 2020 when he organized a birthday party in violation of quarantine measures and snubbed his nose at the Chechen leader. Akhmetkhanov issued a public apology and disappeared shortly after, with his family fearing the worst. Yet, Akhmetkhanov later reappeared in a video celebrating Ramadan with his family and is thought to be operating under Kadyrov’s protection since. Akhmetkhanov’s business has come under investigative journalists’ scrutiny in Russia, and allegations of illegal banking practices and links to the criminal underworld were floated. Akhmetkhanov is known to financially back the projects designated by the Chechen authorities, including organizing wrestling competitions and contributing to the Kadyrov Fund.