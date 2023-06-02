Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 1.5% in May

Georgia’s annual inflation rate amounted to 1.5% in April, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on June 2. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices decreased by 0.1%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in miscellaneous goods and services (18.4% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (7.1% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (3.3% increase); transport (12.9% decrease); and health (7.5% decrease).

Looking at food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices increased for the following subgroups: meat (9.7%); milk, cheese and eggs (9.3%); mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (7.1%); vegetables (6.3%); fish (6.0%); coffee, tea and cocoa (4.6%); sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (2.2%); bread and cereals (1.8%); prices decreased on oils and fats (-17.0%) and fruit and grapes (-12.0%).

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in miscellaneous goods and services (6.2% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (1.6% increase); and food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.7% decrease).

