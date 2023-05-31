Two Rallies Held in Abkhazia

On May 30, two protest rallies were held in Sukhumi. Representatives of the opposition gathered to express their concerns and oppose certain actions of the current de facto government of Abkhazia. At the same time, a rally of supporters of Abkhazia’s de facto leader, Aslan Bzhania, was held near the government building.

More than a thousand people gathered to voice their demands. Banners displayed at the protest showed their opposition to the laws allowing Russian citizens to own land, as well as protest against energy price hikes.

In his speech, the leader of the “Abkhazian People’s Movement” Adgur Ardzinba emphasized that the opposition wants to oust the cabinet, not Bzhania, with whom it seeks “dialogue.”

The rally resolved to call for the resignation of Abkhazia’s de facto Cabinet of Ministers, proposed to create a Presidential Reform Council to develop a two-year roadmap to address national issues; called for the abolition of the decree on the liberalization of trade with Georgia; asked for the withdrawal of the de facto Cabinet of Ministers’ decision to raise electricity tariffs, and the refusal to ratify the agreement between Russia and Abkhazia on the recognition of judicial and arbitration decisions.

The rally also called for the creation of an expert commission to develop the urban planning code, to annul the agreement on the transfer of the state dacha in Pitsunda to Russia, and rejected the so-called law on apartments and apart-hotels, as well as the planned privatization of the energy system.

The resolution endorsed at the rally also warned that in case their demands are not met, they would consider Bzhania’s actions “hostile to the national interests of the people of Abkhazia” and would take measures “against the current regime.”

Bzhania’s response

Aslan Bzhania later addressed his supporters, thanking them for their presence and reaffirming the commitment to serving the people. He acknowledged that there were unresolved issues, but assured the public that efforts were underway to address them. The de-facto leader emphasized that political issues should be resolved through proper channels rather than in the streets, and stressed the importance of working diligently to improve the well-being of the people. He also acknowledged that the concerns raised by the opposition were being taken into account and needed to be thoroughly examined.

