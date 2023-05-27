Train Derails in Tsalka, Killing One and Injuring Another

On May 26, a derailment of the so-called “technical” train occurred during rehabilitation works in Tsalka, according to Marabda-Kartsakhi Railway LLC. One person was killed and another injured. An Azerbaijani company “Azerbaijan Railway Branch in Georgia” conducted the works, and both the deceased and injured individuals involved in the incident are citizens of Azerbaijan.

According to information from Marabda-Kartsakhi Railway LLC, “on the Tsalka-Trialeti construction section, the construction rolling stock – rail equipment is damaged and this section is closed to train traffic.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has informed Civil.ge that they have launched an investigation into the incident under Article 275 of the Criminal Code. Violating railway safety regulations under this article, which leads to a casualty, carries a penalty of imprisonment for a term ranging from five to seven years.

Note: This material was updated on 27 May 2023 at 18:58 according to the information provided by the Marabda-Kartsakhi Railway LLC. The original version of the material, based on Radio Liberty, stated that one person died and three were injured as a result of the incident.

