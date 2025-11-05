Georgian Military Police Unit Joins NATO Field Exercises in Croatia

A platoon from the Military Police Department of Georgian Defense Forces participated in field exercises led by NATO’s Multinational Military Police Battalion in Croatia, the Ministry of Defence said on November 4.

The drills, held at a base in Slunj, brought together NATO member states, including Poland, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, while Georgia was represented as a “partner country.”

According to the ministry’s statement, the Georgian squad “carried out various tasks related to military policing functions” and “successfully accomplished the assigned missions, demonstrating a high level of preparedness.”

