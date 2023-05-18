Justice Minister, Foreign Diplomats Meet Again to Discuss Saakashvili’s Health

Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze met with the representatives of the Delegation of the European Union to Georgia, the Embassies of the EU member states, the United States, the United Kingdom and Norway to discuss the issue of imprisoned ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili.

According to the Georgian Justice Ministry, Rati Bregadze briefed foreign diplomats on the May 12 decision of the European Court of Human Rights in the Saakashvili case and discussed other legal issues related to him.

Minister Bregadze told reporters that the meeting was held at the Ministry’s initiative and that in addition to the court decision, other issues were also discussed. He, however, did not elaborate. The minister stressed that the Georgian government was committed to the “highest standards” of human rights and that Mikheil Saakashvili was receiving adequate medical care in a private clinic.

“When there is a doctor’s conclusion that it is possible to transfer this person [to a penitentiary facility] and he is completely cured, an appropriate decision will be made,” he added.

Greek Ambassador to Georgia, Maria Theodorou hailed the meeting as very productive and friendly, according to Interpressnews news agency. She also noted that Georgia, like all other European countries, should follow the rules and respect the rights of all citizens, according to the same news agency.

The Minister’s meeting with foreign diplomats came after the European Court of Human Rights rejected a request for an interim measure to transfer Mikheil Saakashvili to Warsaw for treatment. This is not the first time that foreign diplomats met with the Georgian Justice Minister to discuss Saakashvili’s health. A similar meeting took place last year.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)