Security Service Arrests Georgian Leader of Islamic State Group

The State Security Service of Georgia announced on April 22 that it had arrested Georgian citizen Malkhaz Paksashvili, the leader of one of the groups of the Islamic State terrorist organization.

According to the security service, the investigation revealed that Paksashvili left Georgia for Syria in 2013 and joined the Islamic State. In 2013-2015 he was enrolled in the Military Emirs, a grouping of brothers Tsezar and Tsiskara Tokhosashvili, and actively participated in attacks and military operations carried out by the terrorist organization.

“The detainee had close contacts with top military leaders of the Islamic State and held the position of a naib in one of the groups of this terrorist organization,” the security service said in its statement.

The investigation was launched under Article 328 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which deals with membership in a foreign terrorist organization or assisting this organization in terrorist activities. The crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term of ten to seventeen years.

“The State Security Service of Georgia continues its fight against international terrorism. Georgia remains one of the active members of the international counterterrorism system and a reliable partner,” the State Security Service added.

