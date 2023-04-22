News

Security Service Arrests Georgian Leader of Islamic State Group

22/04/2023 - 17:12
56 1 minute read

The State Security Service of Georgia announced on April 22 that it had arrested Georgian citizen Malkhaz Paksashvili, the leader of one of the groups of the Islamic State terrorist organization.  

According to the security service, the investigation revealed that Paksashvili left Georgia for Syria in 2013 and joined the Islamic State. In 2013-2015 he was enrolled in the Military Emirs, a grouping of brothers Tsezar and Tsiskara Tokhosashvili, and actively participated in attacks and military operations carried out by the terrorist organization.

“The detainee had close contacts with top military leaders of the Islamic State and held the position of a naib in one of the groups of this terrorist organization,” the security service said in its statement.

The investigation was launched under Article 328 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which deals with membership in a foreign terrorist organization or assisting this organization in terrorist activities. The crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term of ten to seventeen years.

“The State Security Service of Georgia continues its fight against international terrorism. Georgia remains one of the active members of the international counterterrorism system and a reliable partner,” the State Security Service added.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
22/04/2023 - 17:12
56 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Minister of Defense Takes Part in Contact Group for Ukraine Meeting

21/04/2023 - 15:17

The Daily Beat: 20 April

21/04/2023 - 09:00

Tracking Georgia’s Reforms: An Analysis of 12 EU Conditionalities

20/04/2023 - 22:54

For Third Day in a Row, Parliament Fails to Reach Quorum

20/04/2023 - 21:35
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2023
Back to top button