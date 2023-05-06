PM: I believe that Georgia will enter Europe with its own traditions

”I believe that Georgia will become a full member of the big European family and Georgia will enter Europe with its own traditions,” Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said at the event marking Europe Day on May 6. Representatives of the legislative and executive authorities, as well as foreign diplomats attended the event.

The Prime Minister said he believes that “our European friends, European states will make the only correct political decision this year and grant Georgia and the Georgian people the status of a candidate country, because “our country and our people, our government deserve the candidate status.” PM Garibashvili reiterated that “granting the status is a symbolic act,” – and stressed that “this is a very important decision.”

He also focused on the steps taken by the Georgian Dream government on the path of EU integration over the past 10 years, saying that the government is well aware of the need to “do more work, implement more reforms so that the country can get candidate status and move even closer to Europe.”

The Prime Minister reiterated the “full readiness of the Georgian government to continue reforms, which, first of all, are essential for our country and our people, and secondly, it will bring us closer to our European friends and society.”

“We share many common values with Europe and the European people. First of all, I would like to say that these values ​​are based on our Georgian, identical, Christian values, and modern Europe is also based on them,” – Garibashvili added, wishing “Europe and our peoples peace, stability and prosperity.”

