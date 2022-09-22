U.S. Delivers USD 11.5 Million in Military Aid to Georgia

The U.S. Embassy to Georgia announced on September 22 that the United States has delivered USD 11.5 million in military equipment and ammunition to the Defense Ministry of Georgia.

“This is just one way the U.S. supports our strategic partnership with Georgia,” the Embassy noted.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on his visit to Ukraine in early September that the Biden administration would provide USD 2 billion in long-term foreign military financing to Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors, including NATO members and regional security partners “most potentially at risk for future Russian aggression.”

