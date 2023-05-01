Permanent Representatives to the UN Visit Georgia

On May 1, the Georgia Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the Permanent Representatives to the UN and the heads of the Republic of Benin, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominican Republic, and Saint Lucia began their visit to Georgia and will remain in the country until May 5. The diplomats have met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ilia Darchiashvili, and the Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili. During their visit, the representatives are scheduled to meet with President Salome Zurabishvili, among other meetings.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the diplomats will hold meetings to discuss the country’s state governance reforms and economic development. They will also visit the Tserovani settlement for internally displaced persons, as well as the village of Odzisi near the occupation line, to gain a firsthand understanding of the situation on the ground. As part of their itinerary, the ambassadors will also travel to Batumi for a meeting with representatives of the government of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara.

Meeting with the Prime Minister

During the meeting at the Government Administration, the parties discussed the cooperation between their respective countries, emphasizing the need to build a strong partnership based on shared interests. The Prime Minister highlighted that the development of global partnerships is a critical priority for the Georgian government. The conversation also touched on Georgia’s progress in implementing effective reforms and the commitment to sharing successful reforms across various areas that have gained international recognition.

The Government Administration noted, that “Georgia has been hosting the permanent representatives of various countries to the UN for years. The goal of Ambassadors’ visits is to share information about the country’s development, economic opportunities, and implemented reforms”.

Meeting with the Foreign Minister

As part of their visit, the foreign diplomats were hosted by Georgia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ilia Darchiashvili, for an informal meeting. Discussions during the meeting centered around Georgia’s foreign policy goals, ongoing reforms, and collaborations with the United Nations and its member states.

The Permanent Representatives visiting Georgia are Marc Hermanne Gninadoou Araba, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Benin to the United Nations; Issimail Chanfi, the Permanent Representative of the Comoros to the UN; Georges Nzongola-Ntalaja, the Permanent Representative of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the UN; Jose Alfonso Blanco Conde, the Permanent Representative of the Dominican Republic to the UN; and Menissa Marcelle Rambally, the Permanent Representative of Saint Lucia to the UN.

