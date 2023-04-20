CSOs Denounce Court Decision to Fine Journalists

The Media Advocacy Coalition, a group of press freedom watchdogs, has denounced the Tbilisi City Court’s decision to fine Zura Vardiashvili, director of the online media outlet Publika, and Beka Jikurashvili, a journalist with the online media outlet Tabula, GEL 2,200 each after they were detained and later released during the committee hearings on draft law on “foreign agents” initiated by the ruling party. The Coalition claimed that the law “sets another dangerous precedent” for the media and is “harmful” to the media environment.

In a statement released on April 20, the Coalition noted that the court’s decision aims to obstruct and restrict journalists’ professional activities. It also said that “it is another step against democratic processes.”

The CSOs clarified that the police detained Vardiashvili during the rally in front of the Parliament, while Jikurashvili was detained while carrying out his journalistic activities. Both were detained on charges of petty hooliganism and disobeying police orders.

The Coalition said that although the evidence was presented to the court proving that Beka Jikurashvili was carrying out his journalistic activities at the time of his detention, it was “doubly alarming” that the court found him guilty.

The CSOs emphasized that the interrogation of two journalists ended at 5am and that the main evidence presented was the arrest record of the Interior Ministry and the testimony of a representative of the Patrol Police. Moreover, in the case of Zura Vardiashvili, the court rejected the request of the defense lawyers and did not question as a witness Vazha Siradze, the head of the Patrol Police Department who ordered his arrest.

The Coalition noted that no bodycam footage was provided. “It is therefore clear that the judge relied on the statements of the representatives of the Patrol Police and the Interior Ministry,” it added.

Background

Zura Vardiashvili and Beka Jikurashvili, along with 34 more protesters, were detained on administrative charges during the March 2 protests, and although they were soon released, the case continued on charges of petty hooliganism and disobeying police orders. The court made its decision three weeks after the beginning of the deliberations, fining Zura Vardiashvili and Beka Jikurashvili on April 18 and April 19, respectively.

According to Publika, the violation report against Vardiashvili reads that he “swore loudly, used obscene language and disobeyed lawful police orders to clear the road.” Vardiashvili denies all the charges as untrue.

As for Jikurashvili, investigators say, he swore and blocked the road with other protesters, disobeyed the police and prevented them from detaining other people. The defense plans to appeal the decision of the Tbilisi City Court to the Court of Appeals.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)