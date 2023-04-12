TI-Georgia: Russian Citizens May Have Obtained a Permit for Construction Through Corruption

Transparency International-Georgia released a statement on April 12 raising concerns about corruption risks in the way the Russian citizens obtained the permit for the construction of a new residential area “Salibauri Hills” in Batumi, Adjara. It is believed that the permit for the 16,000 square meter project was granted after Georgian partners of the Russian businessman made a political donation to the ruling party, “Georgian Dream.”

According to TI-Georgia, H Group Development, a company with a 90% stake owned by Russian citizens Mareta Dolgieva and Magomed Chabiev, plans to build the residential complex. On November 25, 2022, the company’s director Marina Dekhtiarevi and Chabiev’s business partner Joni Jincharadze, both Georgian citizens, made their first and only political donation of GEL 40,000 to the ruling party. “Two weeks later, on December 12, Khelvachauri Municipal Council unanimously approved the Detailed Development Plan (DDP) for the project,” – stated the organization.

The organization noted that the permit was issued shortly after the donation, raising suspicions that the donation was made to obtain the permit. It also expressed suspicion that the donation made by Georgian citizens involved in the construction project may have come from the Russian citizens who own the company.

TI-Georgia stresses, that the Georgian law prohibits political donations from foreign citizens, making it unlikely that the Russian owners of the company directly donated to the ruling party. TI-Georgia suggests that the owners may have used Georgian citizens to make the donation and obtain the necessary permit.

Transparency International-Georgia has highlighted previous “problematic projects” by Magomed Chabiev, including the 7th Heaven Residence in Batumi, which he is constructing jointly with Enver Tsetskhladze, the nephew of former Minister of Security of Adjara in Aslan Abahidze government, Soso Gogitidze. TI-Georgia noted that an investigation by Netgazeti and Batumelebi found that suspicious methods were used to return the land on which the project is being built to Tsetskhladze in 2016, and raised questions about permits obtained during the construction process.

“We call upon the Anti-Corruption Agency of the State Security Service to study this issue within the limits of their competence and, if a violation is found, to act in accordance with the law,” – says TI – Georgia.

