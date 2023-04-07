Enguri Crossing Point Closed

Moscow-backed Abkhaz de-facto authorities imposed temporary restrictions on leaving the occupation line across the Enguri River “ahead of an opposition rally in Tbilisi on April 9”. Rustam Latipov, the de-facto head of the “border service of Abkhazia”, announced the move and stated that exceptions to the restrictions include employees of the Enguri HPP, people traveling to Georgia proper for treatment, and the elderly. According to him, the conditions for entering Abkhazia have not changed.

The Ombudsman of Georgia has expressed concerns about the frequent and unpredictable closure of checkpoints, which are the only means of connecting the occupied territory with the rest of Georgia. The The Ombudsman’s statement reads: “Importantly, for the residents of occupied Gali, the Enguri Bridge and the Saberio-Pakhulani crossing are much more than mere checkpoints. For Georgians living in occupied Abkhazia, these are links to education, quality medical services, affordable goods, pensions, family members and relatives, and are therefore vital to them”.

Despite claims by the de facto Abkhazian authorities that exceptions will be made, the Ombudsman further stated that the closure of checkpoints will have a negative impact on the elderly population left alone in the occupied territory, who will not be able to reach their family members.

The Ombudsman has called on the Georgian authorities to conduct negotiations, with the help of the international community, to ensure the freedom of movement of the population. This includes lifting the illegal restrictions along the entire perimeter of the occupation line and ensuring the uninterrupted functioning of the crossings.

The Georgian State Security Service has told Civil.ge: “The said illegal action of the occupying forces is yet another act of restriction of the fundamental rights and freedoms of the population living on both sides of the occupation line and worsens both the humanitarian and security environment on the ground”.

Also Read: