Enguri crossing point, connecting Sokhumi & Tbilisi-controlled territories of Georgia. Photo: Nana Abshilava via Nuzhnaya Gazeta
News

Enguri Crossing Point Re-Opened

06/07/2021 - 10:46
40 1 minute read

Following a more than a year-long closure, Enguri crossing point that links Russian-occupied Abkhazia to Georgia proper has been re-opened by the Kremlin-backed authorities, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) reported.

Starting July 5, any persons who hold the “so-called permission for movement” are allowed to cross the passage, Tbilisi said. The closure, imposed by Sokhumi in February 2020 citing coronavirus fears, was previously eased in February 2021, enabling only elderly, pensioners and people with special needs to travel.

The SSG said it was informed on the development through the European Union Monitoring Mission-administered hotline. The EUMM dubbed the re-opening after 478 days of closure “a positive development allowing for a greater freedom of movement for the conflict-affected population.”

Enguri crossing point is the only functioning passage along the dividing line between Abkhazia and Georgia proper.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
06/07/2021 - 10:46
40 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

COVID Georgia Live Blog: 1,407 New Cases, 591 More Recoveries, 10 More Fatalities

06/07/2021 - 11:15

President Visits Injured Journalists in Hospital

05/07/2021 - 21:26

Kobakhidze Says ‘Radical Opposition’ Behind Tbilisi Pride

05/07/2021 - 16:07

Police Vow to Investigate Attacks Against Tbilisi Pride, Shame Movement Offices

05/07/2021 - 15:38
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button