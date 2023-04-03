Georgian Dream Reacts to MEP Viola von Cramon’s Participation in the Rally

MEP Viola von Cramon’s presence at a rally near the Government Administration in support of Lazare Grigoriadis, arrested on March 29 for allegedly throwing stones and the so-called “Molotov cocktails” during the March 7-9 protest rallies, has caused discontent among members of Georgia’s ruling party accusing her of promoting the agenda of the radical opposition and supporting violent actions.

Archil Talakvadze, the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, said, “MEP Viola works in the very place where the law punishes assaulting citizens, setting fire to property bought with taxpayers’ money, but she seems to have come to Georgia with the exact opposite purpose, offering Georgian society the exact opposite of what she represents in her country and in the European Parliament.”

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze said, “People like Viola have no desire for the development and progress of Georgia. These people are driven by their own interests.”

GD MP Gia Volski added: “The public must be assured that Viola von Cramon and Kubilius are not the people who represent the West’s attitude towards the process – this has always been our slogan. Viola von Cramon, by supporting these sadistic actions, emphasizes all this. She has come to discredit Western policy”.

GD MP Irakli Zarqua also weighed in, saying: “Feola, or whatever she is called…, von Cramon running here at rallies, she can organize such a thing in her country, throw a Molotov cocktail and express her support…This is a legal state, an ancient civilization, culture, traditions, academic society, and she was mistaken to speak in that tone, I hope she will understand this and apologize”.

GD MP Mikheil Sarjveladze criticized Viola Von Cramon for her involvement in what he described as “strange things” related to the opposition. He said that she was involved in these activities of her own free will. “We remember, for example, on March 7, when the rally started, she said this reminded her of the Maidan, as if she considered it desirable, but she has no opportunity to draw an objective parallel.”

According to GD MP Mariam Lashkhi, it is unacceptable for the European parliamentarian to take part in rallies that support violence and violent people, especially when the European Parliament promotes depolarization and the rule of law.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)