Speaking to journalists today, Prime Minister Garibashvili was asked to comment on the Sjur Lindebrække Prize for Democracy and Human Rights, which was awarded in absentia to former President Mikheil Saakashvili in Norway. The prize was accepted by the former president’s son, Nikoloz Saakashvili.

The Prime Minister said: “We inherited the hellish system, which was a killing, raping and torturing system, and against this background it is a “joke that and an insult” that Saakashvili, known throughout the world as an authoritarian ruler, the creator of the oppressive murderous system, was awarded a prize. You remember that in Norway Breivik killed many people, it is the same as some country rewarding Breivik with a human rights prize”.

Prime Minister Garibashvili spoke to journalists after the event dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Universal Health Insurance Programme. He praised the results of the programme, calling them ‘impressive’ and noting that 3 million people had received state support for treatment. He said that [before GD came to power]“the state used to torture and kill people, not treat them” adding: ”we changed all that and we have great results”.

He said he thanks everybody for this programme, and first of all its creator “and the founder of our party” Bidzina Ivanisvhvili.” He added that thousands and tens of thousands of people survived thanks to the programme, adding that “had there been the neo- neo-fascist repressive regime, these people would not have been able to survive.”

