Irakli Garibashvili Meets with EU and Member States’ Ambassadors

On March 21, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Government Administration Head Revaz Javelidze met with EU Ambassador to Georgia Paweł Herczyński and Ambassadors of EU Member States in a working lunch format. According to the Government Administration, the meeting was initiated by the EU ambassadors.

The parties discussed the current situation regarding the fulfillment of the 12 conditions by the EU for Georgia to attain the EU candidate status, as well as the implementation of related reforms.

During the meeting, participants also discussed the recent analytical report published by the European Commission on Georgian legislation’s compliance with the EU’s laws.

According to the Government Administration, PM shared information with the visiting Ambassadors on the steps to be taken by the Government before October, when the European Commission is expected to release the report with recommendations to the Council of the EU on granting the EU candidates status to Georgia.

The representation of the European Union has not yet released information about the meeting.

