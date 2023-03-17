Transparency International Urges Georgian Government to Increase Transparency

On March 17, Transparency International – Georgia, an anti-corruption watchdog, released a statement scrutinizing Georgia’s Government for its lack of transparency in the decision-making process. The watchdog revealed that the Government considered 372 draft decrees at 47 meetings in 2022, but none of these decrees have been made public. Furthermore, the Government failed to respond to all 47 public information request letters submitted by the organization.

The statement emphasizes that a significant proportion of decrees “concern the transfer of state property to particular entities.” Of the 372 decrees, 150, or 40% “contain corruption risks,” which investigative journalists have amplified by identifying previous instances of illegal state property transfers. This lack of transparency not only erodes public confidence in the government but also prompts doubts about the government’s actual intentions, concludes TI-Georgia.

Moreover, the Government’s lack of transparency violates several laws, including the General Administrative Code’s articles on the availability of public information, the Rules of Procedure of the Government requiring the uploading of decrees to the website within three days, and the Government’s ordinance on proactive publication of information. By failing to follow these laws, the Government sets a negative example for other public institutions, notes the organization.

Transparency International Georgia is calling on the Government Administration to cease the detrimental practice of hiding decrees, to comply with legal obligations, and to publish all documents “both on its official website and on that of the Legislative Herald…” They also urge the Government to resume providing information to the public upon request.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)