Georgian President Meets with European Council President and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

On March 13, 2023, President Salome Zurabishvili of Georgia visited Brussels where she met with European Council President Charles Michel and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna.

During President’s meeting with French Foreign Minister Colonna, the latter expressed her support for Georgia’s EU integration process and stressed the importance of continuing reforms to strengthen the rule of law in order to achieve candidate status. She also commended the Georgian government’s decision to withdraw the controversial “foreign agents” bill and urged caution in implementing any initiative that could harm Georgian society’s cohesion.

In addition, Minister Colonna reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between France and Georgia and expressed her support for Georgia in the face of Russia’s attempts at destabilization.

Charles Michel has reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to Georgia’s European path during a meeting with the President. Michel welcomed her role in advancing the aspirations of the Georgian people, and underscored the historic opportunity presented by the EU’s decision to grant Georgia a European perspective. However, he emphasized that progress on reforms remains crucial.

