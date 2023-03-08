Irakli Kobakhidze Holds Briefing Amid Ongoing Protest in Tbilisi

At a press briefing held at the Georgian Dream party’s office, Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze made a statement in response to the US Embassy’s recent statement regarding the ongoing protests in Tbilisi. Kobakhidze stated, “Today is a dark day only for the radical opposition and the forces related to it”.

Kobakhidze said that ensuring transparency in civil organizations will create a list of groups opposing the interests of the country and the Church. He stated that transparency will have a “preventive effect”, leading to a refusal to finance such organizations.

“The public is interested in who is financing them, with what funding, the relevant organizations, detractors of the church, entities demanding the resignation of the government, etc. When the transparency of all this is ensured, it will immediately have a preventive effect. Basically, there will be a refusal even to finance such organizations that directly oppose the interests of the country and the interests of the Church and everything related to the identity of our country,” said Kobakhidze.

