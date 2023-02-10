PM Appoints Head of Anti-Corruption Bureau

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has appointed Razhden Kuprashvili as the head of the Anti-Corruption Bureau for a term of six years.

Razhden Kuprashvili, a lawyer, has been the director of the LEPL (Legal Entity of Public Law) Legal Aid Service since 2019. Previously, he was the head of Kuprashvili & Lawyers Company and Black Sea International Arbitration Chamber. Before that in 2001-2009, he served as an assistant judge in the Kutaisi City Court.

The Government Administration announced the call for applications to select the Head of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on December 23, 2022. The deadline for submitting applications expired on January 25. Eight out of 38 candidates who expressed interest in the competition were invited for interviews. Three of them were shortlisted, while other candidates’ applications or documents did not meet the relevant requirements set by the legislation.

