Three Candidates for Chairmanship of Anti-Corruption Bureau Submitted to PM

On February 6, the Selection Commission submitted to Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili the candidacies of Zurab Aznaurashvili, Razhden Kuprashvili and Elguja Makalatia for the chairmanship of the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

According to the government’s press office, eight out of 38 candidates who expressed interest in the competition were invited for interviews. Three of them were shortlisted, while other candidates’ applications or documents did not meet the relevant requirements set by the legislation.

Biographies of the shortlisted candidates

Zurab Aznaurashvili, Assistant Professor at the Tbilisi Open University, has been serving as an independent inspector appointed by the High Council of Justice since January 2020. Previously, from August 2019 to January 2020, he served as the deputy director of the High School of Justice. In 2016-2019, he was the head of the organizing group of the regional conference and the manager of the Council of Europe’s grant programs. In 2013, he was the head of the Political Finance Monitoring Department at the State Audit Office. In 2010-2013, he held various positions in the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development and the Ministry of Agriculture.

Elguja Makalatia, Master of the Faculty of Law of Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University is currently the deputy chairman of the Civil Service Bureau. In 2014-2016, he served as the deputy head of the Municipal Legal Service of the Tbilisi City Hall; in 2014, he was the head of the Quality Assurance Service of the MIA Academy; in 2013-2014, he served as the deputy head of the Training and Promotion Department of the same Academy.

Razhden Kuprashvili, who has 16 years of experience as a lawyer, has been the director of the state organization, Legal Aid Service since 2019. Previously, he was the head of Kuprashvili & Lawyers Company and Black Sea International Arbitration Chamber. Before that in 2001-2009, he served as an assistant judge in the Kutaisi City Court.

The Government Administration announced the call for applications to select the Head of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on December 23, 2022. On January 5, the first meeting of the selection commission was held, where Revaz Javelidze, head of the government administration, was elected as the chairman. The deadline for submitting applications expired on January 25.

Any Georgian citizen with no criminal record, who has higher legal education and at least 5 years of experience working in the judiciary or law enforcement bodies or in the field of human rights protection, as well as high professional and moral reputation could participate in the selection competition. The competition included the stages of application selection and interview.

