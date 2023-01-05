Selection Commission for the Anti-Corruption Bureau Head Holds First Meeting

The Administration of the Government of Georgia announced on January 5 that Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili opened the first meeting of the Competitive Selection Commission for the vacant position of the Anti-Corruption Bureau Head. Revaz Javelidze, Head of Government Administration, was elected as Chairperson of the Competitive Selection Commission.

According to the Government Administration, Competitive Selection Commission includes:

Revaz Javelidze, Head of Government Administration;

MP Mikheil Sarjveladze, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights and Civil Integration;

MP Anri Okhanashvili, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee of Legal Affairs;

Giorgi Mikautadze, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of Georgia;

Bakur Abuladze, First Deputy General Prosecutor of Georgia;

Tamar Gvaramadze, Acting Public Defender (Ombudsman) of Georgia;

Alexandre Kevkhishvili of Transparency International – Georgia.

The Government Administration announced the call for applications for the Anti-Corruption Bureau Head competition on December 23 last year. According to the same announcement, Information on the eligibility criteria, terms and conditions of application, submission rules and deadlines will be posted on the website of the Government of Georgia within a week from the date of the first meeting of the referred Competitive Selection Commission.

The Government Administration says at least 2, but maximum 5 candidates will be selected through the process and the Head of the Anti-Corruption Bureau will be appointed by the Prime Minister of Georgia for the term of six years.

