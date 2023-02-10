Georgia Allocates GEL 1 Million for Quake-hit Turkey

The Georgian government has allocated GEL 1 million in humanitarian aid to Turkey, where a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the southeastern city of Kahramanmaraş on February 6.

The Government Administration announced on February 9 that the amount will be used to purchase and send medicines, food, clothing, medical equipment and other needs to Turkey.

The Parliament also launched a charity campaign to help the victims of the earthquake.Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said on 8 February that funds deducted from MPs’ salaries in December for unexcused absences would be used for this purpose. The parliament has opened a special bank account for MPs and staff to transfer money for humanitarian purposes.

The Georgian government had already sent equipment and rescuers to Turkey. 100 Georgian rescuers are involved in the rescue efforts.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed thousands of people and injured tens of thousands. Ankara has asked the international community for help in the rescue efforts.

Also read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)