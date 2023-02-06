Georgia to Send Equipment, Rescuers to Quake-hit Turkey

The government of Georgia will send equipment and rescuers to Turkey, where a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the southeastern city of Kahramanmaraş on February 6.

“The employees of the Interior Ministry’s Emergency Management Service will be deployed to deal with the consequences of the earthquake in Turkey,” the government administration said in a statement.

Hotlines have been set up at the Georgian Embassy and Consulate in Istanbul and Trabzon for all Georgian citizens in Turkey:

The Embassy of Georgia in Ankara +90(533)6903040; +90(539)2208280;

Consulate General in Istanbul +90(541)8184400;

Consulate General in Trabzon +90(541)3262226.

Condolences by Georgian leaders

Georgian leaders expressed their regret for the tragedy and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

“Mourning the tragic loss of lives in the deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaraş,” President Salome Zurabishvili tweeted. “Georgia stands with the people of Turkey in this difficult time. I send my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish strength to the first responders on the scene.”

“My deepest sympathies to the people and government of Turkey over the loss of lives following the devastating earthquake in Kahramanmaraş,” PM Irakli Garibashvili wrote on Twitter and wished “a speedy recovery” to all the injured. “We stand with the people of Turkey and are ready to provide any assistance needed.”

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said that “it is nothing short of shocking to hear the destructive earthquake” in Turkey. “My deepest condolences to our Turkish friends and wishes for a swift and speedy recovery to all injured,” he tweeted.

Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri expressed “deepest sympathies” to his Turkish counterpart and “condoled everyone affected by the disaster.”

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili also extend deepest condolences to the people of Turkey on the loss of lives and noted that “our thoughts are with the affected families and the entire nation during this difficult time.”

Reuters reported that the 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 500 people and injured thousands. Rescue efforts are still underway. Ankara has asked the international community for help in the rescue effort.

