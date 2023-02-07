Government Withdraws its Constitutional Lawsuit Against the President

The Georgian government will no longer sue President Salome Zurabishvili in the Constitutional Court over her refusal to appoint a government-nominated ambassador or diplomatic representative, the court said on February 6.

The Constitutional Court noted that on January 11, 2023, the government filed an application with the court with a promise not to sue the President and the court closed the case.

Background

The ruling Georgian Dream party announced its intention to file the lawsuit in mid-March, arguing that the President had violated the supreme law on several occasions, including by her recent unauthorized visits to Paris and Brussels. Later, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili clarified that the Government would only challenge President Zurabishvili’s alleged refusal to appoint the diplomats.

Finally, on August 16, 2022, the government applied to the Constitutional Court with a request to separate some powers of the President and the Government.

The government administration then clarified that it was the exclusive prerogative of the government to decide which ambassador or head of diplomatic mission would best serve the interests of the country’s effective foreign policy.

President Zurabishvili responded by saying that “100% of [the appointment requests] were satisfied” and reiterated that it would be good if the Constitutional Court separated the powers between the President and the Government.

