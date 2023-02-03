News

U.S. Delivers 140 Tons of Security Assistance to Georgia

03/02/2023 - 17:26
The U.S. Embassy to Georgia announced on February 3 that the United States has delivered 140 tons of security assistance to the Ministry of Defense of Georgia.

“The United States remains committed to the strategic partnership with Georgia and will continue strengthening Georgian Defense Forces,” the Embassy said.

