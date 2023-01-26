Georgia, EU Hold Strategic Security Dialogue Meeting

The fifth high-level EU–Georgia Strategic Security Dialogue took place on 25 January 2023 in Tbilisi, where the parties reflected their commitment to take the cooperation forward, including on foreign and security policy.

Among other issues, the meeting participants discussed the consequences of the 2008 August conflict between Russia and Georgia, and called on the Russian Federation to fully implement the EU mediated 12 August 2008 ceasefire Agreement. Also, both Georgia and the EU underscored the importance of the Geneva International Discussions and highlighted the necessity of ensuring the full implementation of the EU Monitoring Mission Mandate.

Also, “the European Union reaffirmed its unwavering support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.”

The sides also discussed the issues such as security challenges in the South Caucasus and the wider region, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, and the critical importance of increasing connectivity, including in the Black Sea.

“The European Union commended Georgia’s role as an important partner in EU CSDP missions. The sides expressed readiness to continue deepening security cooperation in line with the priorities set out in the EU Strategic Compass as well as addressing the hybrid threats and increasing Georgia’s capacities and resilience, among others through the European Peace Facility,” EU and Georgian MFA stated.

First Deputy Foreign Minister of Georgia, Lasha Darsalia said that at the meeting, the Georgian side “shared with the EU side the challenges and risks that arise from Russia’s continued occupation of Georgia’s regions.” On his part, Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs / Political Director of the European External Action Service stated “Georgia remains one of the closest and most important partners of the EU in the region. In current times, where the security context has radically changed because of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the EU reiterates its firm commitment to support Georgia to achieve peaceful conflict resolution, as well as to contribute to the stabilisation of the whole region. To this end, the EU has continued to step up its support in strengthening Georgia’s resilience”.

