Georgian FM Meets EEAS Deputy Secretary General

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili met Enrique Mora, the Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) in Tbilisi on January 25 to discuss priority areas of the Georgia-EU cooperation agenda.

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, the sides highlighted “the historic decision” of the European Council to recognize Georgia’s European perspective.

Ilia Darchiashvili and Enrique Mora stressed the importance of strengthening the Black Sea connectivity between Georgia and the European Union as well as the role of Georgia in enhancing the EU’s energy security. They also focused on the security challenges and the risks, which “are an acute problem in the region, taking into account the current geopolitical background.”

“The sides also stressed the importance of continuing joint efforts that will contribute to the process of Georgia’s accession to the European Union and ensure the strengthening of peace and stability in the region,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the same report, the European Union reiterated “its strong support for the territorial integrity of Georgia within the internationally recognized borders and its readiness to continue its active involvement, including the functioning of the monitoring mission, which is the only international mechanism on the ground.”

