PM Garibashvili Meets EU Commissioner Hahn in Davos

Within the framework of the World Economic Forum 2023 in Davos, the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for Budget and Administration.

The parties discussed the dynamic of implementation of the EU recommendations, Georgia’s considerable progress toward European integration, and the key directions of the Georgia-EU cooperation agenda, the Government Administration reported.

Delighted to meet w/EU Commissioner @JHahnEU in Davos #WEF23. Discussed 🇬🇪-🇪🇺 cooperation & avenues for deepening mutually beneficial partnership. Georgia is diligently progressing on its European path. pic.twitter.com/gJPKkHTYyv — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) January 19, 2023

The Prime Minister and the Commissioner also underlined the high level of political dialogue between the EU and Georgia. They touched on the regional and global security environment and challenges as well. PM Garibashvili emphasized that Georgia is the EU’s reliable partner and ally in the region.

PM Garibashvili thanked Commissioner Johannes Hahn for firmly supporting Georgia’s European integration.

