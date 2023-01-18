PM Garibashvili Meets Serbian President

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, the Government Administration reported today.

“The cooperation between the countries in bilateral and multilateral formats was underscored. The conversation touched on European integration matters. At the meeting, the regional and global security environment and challenges were also discussed,” the Government Administration stated, adding that “the Prime Minister and the President of the Republic of Serbia reaffirmed their support for the territorial integrity of the two countries.”

The meeting took place within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Had a pleasure of meeting @avucic, President of 🇷🇸 in the frames of @wef. Highlighted support to territorial integrity of our countries. Discussed dynamic co-op, economic relations and prospects for expanding collaboration 🇬🇪🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/yGVAt17BGU — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) January 18, 2023

