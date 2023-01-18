News

PM Garibashvili Meets Serbian President

18/01/2023 - 18:45
33 Less than a minute

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, the Government Administration reported today.

“The cooperation between the countries in bilateral and multilateral formats was underscored. The conversation touched on European integration matters. At the meeting, the regional and global security environment and challenges were also discussed,” the Government Administration stated, adding that “the Prime Minister and the President of the Republic of Serbia reaffirmed their support for the territorial integrity of the two countries.”

The meeting took place within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
18/01/2023 - 18:45
33 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Watchdog: Civil Servants Spread Ruling Party Propaganda in Coordinated Manner

18/01/2023 - 15:27

President Zurabishvili ‘Deeply Saddened’ by Helicopter Accident in Brovary

18/01/2023 - 15:08

Saakashvili’s Case Hearing Held on January 17

18/01/2023 - 13:07

The Daily Beat: 16 January

17/01/2023 - 07:00
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2023
Back to top button