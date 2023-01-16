Extremists: “We Decide What Rights the Foreign Agents Have”

Extremist conservative movement (Alt-Info) took responsibility for preventing yesterday’s public appearance of the scholar in Kvareli, Kakheti region, saying “from now on, we would decide what rights the foreign agents on the Western payroll have.”

Levan Berdzenishviii, the scholar of the history of literature, was supposed to speak to a youth club about European aspirations in 19th-century Georgian literature.

His car was prevented from passing by a mob of around 20 people shouting insults. Berdzenishvili said the police stood by and took no measures to remove the blockage.

In the summer of 2022, Levan Berdzenishvili’s controversial remarks about Erekle II, the 18th-century king of the East Georgian Kartli-Kakheti Kingdom drew anger from Georgia’s ultraconservative groups and the Orthodox Christian right, among others. Subsequently, his brother, Davit Berdzenishvili, an opposition politician alongside fellow party member, MP Khatuna Samnidze faced an attack and harassment in downtown Tbilisi on June 6, 2022.

The Conservative Movement is a far-right pro-Russian party, an offspring of Alt-Info TV channel. The group spearheaded the July 5 homophobic pogroms when far-right groups came out en-masse against a planned LGBTQ+ pride parade and assaulted over 50 journalists. No organizers of the attacks have been brought to justice.

