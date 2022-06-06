Opposition Party Leaders Allegedly Attacked on Tbilisi Street

Two persons allegedly assaulted and verbally abused opposition Republican Party leaders MP Khatuna Samnidze and Davit Berdzenishvili nearby the Parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue, the main thoroughfare of the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.

Speaking with reporters following the alleged incident, MP Samnidze said the two persons acted aggressively, threatened, insulted and attacked the politicians, and then also chased them down.

MP Samnidze said one of the persons physically attacked her after she stepped in during the man’s fight with Berdzenisvhili.

The opposition lawmaker said the persons had threatened the politicians that they would “not be able to go out in the city alone.”

The politicians said the two persons were angered at Davit Berdzenishvili’s brother, Levan — a former party member — over his recent remarks critical of Erekle II, the monarch of the Georgian Kartli-Kakheti Kingdom in the late eighteenth century.

Police detained the two men on the spot, according to MP Samnidze.

Civil.ge has reached out to the Interior Ministry for further details.

