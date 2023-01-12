Prosecutorial Council Elects New Chair

On January 12, the Prosecutorial Council, the 15-member body in charge of nominating candidates for the chief prosecutor, unanimously elected Shota Tkeshelashvili as its chair by secret ballot.

Tkeshelashvili was nominated by Aleksandre Mukasashvili, a prosecutor member of the Prosecutorial Council, and he was the only candidate named for the position. All 15 members unanimously endorsed Tkeshelashvili’s candidacy.

Shota Tkeshelashvili will replace Merab Jerenashvili, whose two-year term in office expires on January 16.

Tkeshelashvili held various positions at the Prosecutor’s Office since 2007. Since May 2020, he has served as the Deputy Prosecutor of Tbilisi.

The Parliament elects one member to the Council through each opposition and majority quotas, two members from the candidates named by educational institutions and civil society organizations, one nominated by the Justice Ministry. Eight members are appointed by the Conference of Prosecutors, from the pool of investigators and prosecutors, and two members are common court judges, appointed by the High Council of Justice, the body overseeing the judiciary.

Along with nominating candidates for the chief prosecutor, the Prosecutorial Council oversees conducting disciplinary proceedings against the First Deputy Prosecutor General and Deputy Prosecutors General.

