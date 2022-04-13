Parliament Elects Girchi MP Iago Khvichia to Prosecutorial Council

The Parliament of Georgia elected New Political Center — Girchi leader MP Iago Khvichia for a four-year term at the Prosecutorial Council, the 15-member body in charge of nominating candidates for Chief Prosecutor.

With support from the ruling Georgian Dream party, MP Khvichia garnered 100 votes, to win over the three other opposition contenders for the post.

The said hopefuls were Levan Bezhashvili of the United National Movement, Paata Manjgaladze of Strategy Aghmashenebeli, Ana Natsvlishvili of Lelo.

The opposition is allowed to elect one member from its ranks in the Prosecutorial Council, the independent body directly accountable to the Parliament.

Besides the opposition-named member, the Parliament elects four members to the Council, one from among the majority group, one nominated by the Justice Ministry and two legal experts selected through a competition.

Also, eight members are appointed by the Conference of Prosecutors, from the pool of investigators and prosecutors. Two members are common court judges, appointed by the High Council of Justice, the body overseeing the judiciary.

