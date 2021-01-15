Prosecutorial Council Elects New Chair   

The Prosecutorial Council, the 15-member body in charge of nominating candidates for the chief prosecutor, elected on January 15 Merab Jeranashvili, Deputy Prosecutor of Tbilisi as its chair.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Jeranashvili was the only candidate named for the position. 13 out of 15 members attending today’s session unanimously endorsed his candidacy.

He has replaced Nana Khunjua whose term in office expires on January 16.

Jeranashvili, whose work experience in the Prosecutor’s Office spans over 11 years, will chair the Prosecutorial Council for a term of two years.

