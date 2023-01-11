Three Patients Transferred from Occupied Tskhinvali to Tbilisi Hospital

3 patients were transported from the occupied Tskhinvali region to Tbilisi-controlled territory, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Georgian office, which facilitated the transportation, confirmed to civil.ge.

According to a local media RES, a mother and her two minor children were hurt in a fire that broke out in a flat in occupied Tskhinvali on January 10. The patients with various degrees of injury were first admitted to a Tskhinvali hospital before being transported to Tbilisi.

According to the ICRC, the medical evacuation program has been in place since 2008 and it includes both planned and emergency transportation of patients to receive medical services and return afterward.

RES reported that one individual has passed away as a result of the fire, while searches are currently ongoing for another.

Civil.ge applied to the State Ministry for Reconciliation and Civic Equality of Georgia, and the State Security Service of Georgia for additional information. The article will be updated.

