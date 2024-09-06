Georgia Signed CoE Framework Convention on AI and Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law

Georgia signed the Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law on September 5, alongside the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Israel, Andorra, Iceland, Norway, Moldova and San Marino during a conference of Council of Europe Ministers of Justice in Vilnius. The document is the first international legally binding treaty to ensure that the use of AI systems is fully consistent with human rights, democracy, and the rule of law.

Historic moment! The #CoE opens the first-ever legally binding global treaty on #AI and human rights.



Signed by EU 🇦🇩 🇬🇪 🇮🇸 🇳🇴🇲🇩🇸🇲 🇬🇧 🇮🇱 🇺🇸, this Framework Convention ensures AI aligns with our values.



#HumanRights #Innovation #Democracy #GlobalTreaty — Council of Europe (@coe) September 5, 2024

CoE Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić noted that the Framework Convention is designed to ensure that the rise of AI upholds, rather than undermines, EU standards. The document is an open treaty, with the possibility for others to sign on. “I hope that these will be the first of many signatures and that they will be followed quickly by ratifications, so that the treaty can enter into force as soon as possible,” stated Secretary General Burić.

The Framework Convention provides a legal framework covering the entire life cycle of AI systems, promoting progress and innovation in AI while managing the risks it may pose to human rights, democracy and the rule of law, says the CoE press release. The Framework Convention was adopted by the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers on 17 May 2024. The 46 Council of Europe member states, the European Union and 11 non-member states (Argentina, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, the Holy See, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Peru, the United States of America and Uruguay) negotiated the treaty, with representatives of the private sector, civil society and academia contributing as observers.

Minister of Justice Rati Bregadze signed the document on behalf of Georgia. Now that Georgia has signed the treaty, it is awaiting the ratification process, after which it will enter into force in three months.

